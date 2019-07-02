Build at farmland in Barton will ‘help meet housing needs’

Plans for up to 151 new homes are waiting in the wings for land at a farm in Barton.

Wainhomes, the applicant, is seeking permission for the build at Cardwell Farm in Garstang Road.

A community building and open space is also proposed.

Planning documents sent to Preston City Council from agent Emery Planning Partnership state: “The council accepts that it cannot demonstrate a deliverable five-year housing land supply in accordance with the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

“There is an urgent need for the Council to release greenfield sites for new residential development and our client’s site is available, suitable and deliverable within the short-term in order to meet unmet and future housing needs.”

Designs from MCK Architects for the homes indicate a mix of family-sized houses and apartments which facing onto the public realm.

Layout drawings show that the proposed homes would largely take the form of detached homes, although there would also be some terraced houses and two blocks of apartments.

Primary access to the site would be via the A6, which is a change from the access from the extant consent off Woodlands Way.

Documents also say: “A community hall is proposed and would be designed to provide the community with an indoor facility which will be the focal point for the community and foster greater community spirit through the provision of sports provision, performances, meetings and rooms for hire for parties.”

Fifty-three of the proposed homes would be affordable houses. This would be in line with the 35 per cent on-site provision required by planning policy