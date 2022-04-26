The break at Brockholes Nature Reserve last Friday caused extensive damage to several windows and doors.

And they had only a few hours to clear debris and repair damage left by the louts to ensure the site was ready for a wedding later that day.

It was the second attack in the space of six months at the site. Last November two tills were stolen from the nature reserve and it was forced to temporarily close for repair work.

Alice Singelton at Brockholes Visitor Centre where vandals have broken windows and doors

Windows damaged during the weekend rampage had only just been fitted to replace panes damaged in the 2021 incident.

Alice Singleton, marketing office at Brockholes, said: "Sadly, Brockholes were the victims of a break in on Friday evening which caused extensive damage to the Visitor Village.

"As a nature charity, we don’t have huge resources and like many other businesses we are still recovering from the financial impacts of the past few years.

"This is particularly heart breaking for the staff and volunteers who have spent months painting, planting and creating new features to keep the Visitor Village a special place to be.

Brockholes Visitor Centre has been vandalised and robbed

"We would like to say a huge thank you to our team of staff and volunteers who pulled together and worked so hard to clean up the damage and ensure the Visitor Village was safe and secure, and to our visitors for their patience whilst we closed the Village to carry out these repairs on Saturday."

Alice added: "Huge congratulations to David and Julie for successfully tying the knot on Saturday at Brockholes and for being so understanding.

"Thank you also to Let it Sparkle Charity Ball for holding their special event at Brockholes, we are thrilled it went so well. Thank you to our friends at Blossom and Bloom and Margaret Mason floristry for being so supportive and helping us to create the perfect day for David and Julie.

Lancashire Police confirmed they are investigating the break-in.

