In August, various celebrities from all walks of life are taking to stages across the county.
With star-studded performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire, there is bound to be a famous face to tempt you on an evening out wherever you’re based.
So take a look below at 13 of the biggest stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.
You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in August here.
1. Stars you can see in Lancashire this month
Take a look at 13 celebrates you can see live in Lancashire in August | Getty
2. Aziz Ibrhami
The guitarist (Simply Red, The Stone Roses) performs at Cliviger Sounds 25 in Burnley on August 22 | Event poster
3. Clint Boon
The musician (Inspiral Carpets) performs at Cliviger Sounds 25 in Burnley on August 22 | Submitted by Chews Yard
4. Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse
The American rock band perform at The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival on August 22 | Event poster
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.