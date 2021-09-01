British Red Cross Preston’s urgent calls for volunteers

The Mobility Aids service at the British Red Cross in Preston is in need of 6 customer service volunteers to help people get access to vital emergency wheelchairs.

Volunteers will be providing people with wheelchairs and other equipment to help them get moving again after illness or injury, and each year the charity loans out over 75,000 wheelchairs to those in need across the country.

British Red Cross Preston said “Whether it is to help take a relative out, or take a child to school, it makes a difficult and distressing time a little bit easier. Spread the power of kindness with us and help make sure that everyone who needs one can get a wheelchair.”

Volunteers will be based at the British Red Cross officers in Pittman Court, Preston, and the position is currently open to only those 18 and over.

All volunteers will be trained prior to starting, and reasonable pre-agreed travel expenses are available including for attending training.

The British Red Cross is a national organisation for those in crisis, and is the largest provider of short-term wheelchairs in the UK, with The British Red Cross Mobility Aid Service providing a comfortable manual wheelchair for anyone over the age of 5.

The charity offers wheelchair hire for up to 6 months at a cost of just £17.50 a week, including free wheelchair accessories and a 12-week servicing, whilst further assistance is offered to those unable to afford it.