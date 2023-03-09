A selection of lucky pie lovers were surprised with a special delivery this week as Lancashire baker Holland’s Pies took to the skies and delivered their pies by drone. The ‘Pie in the Sky’ service was launched to mark British Pie Week (6 – 12 March) and stunned pie-loving-locals as their favourite pies took flight.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Drone food delivery is a much-speculated topic, with lots of debate about how and when it could become a reality. Dedicated to trying this cutting-edge delivery technique in its heartland, a first for Holland’s Pies, the pie maker transported its pies 200ft into the air, zooming across the sky to make extra-special door stop drops to some of its biggest fans in the Blackburn area.

Is that a pie in the sky? Hollands deliver by drone for Pie Week

Holland’s Pies, Lancashire’s most recognisable pie maker, is known for tasty pies and puds in a variety of flavours. As part of the delicious drone deliveries (no pie-lot required!), lucky locals received a collection of pies from its recently launched ‘Dining In' twin packs, which come in Steak and Gravy, Chicken and Gravy, Chicken Balti, and Peppered Steak varieties. Lovingly made with a shortcrust base and puff pastry lid, the mouth-watering range is perfect for those looking to recreate the dining out experience at home, and tuck into a delicious dinner any night of the week.

WHO GOT A PIE?

Heather White from Blackburn, one of the recipients of the drone deliveries, said: “I thought the drone was fabulous! It was very exciting to see and was absolutely amazing - I was flabbergasted that Holland’s had done it. Mash, peas and gravy is what I’ll be having with my pie tonight! When I saw that Holland’s were testing drone deliveries I couldn’t believe it and knew that I just had to get in on one. It definitely turned some heads when the drone flew down the street, and I’m already looking forward to cooking the pies and enjoying the taste.”

Leanne Holcroft, Brand Manager for Holland’s Pies, commented: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring pies and smiles to our loyal customers, especially in our heartland, and our drone deliveries have had exactly the reaction we were hoping for. Who knows, maybe ‘Pies in the Sky’ could be the future of our delivery service in years to come!

Delivering pies by drone

The drone flights were conducted in line with CAA regulations for drones outside of controlled airspace. Whilst autonomous drone deliveries are on the horizon, these deliveries were setup in a controlled environment with all relevant parties, councils and landowners consulted with beforehand to ensure it was conducted in a safe and non-intrusive manner.

HISTORY OF HOLLANDS PIES

Holland’s started life as a baker’s shop in Lancashire in 1851. For over 172 years, its proper tasty range has been baked to a secret traditional recipe, passed down from generation to generation using only the finest of ingredients ever since. Today the company prepares and bakes over 900k pies every week. Holland’s employs more than 250 people at its Lancashire base and is part of 2 Sisters Food Group. The company enjoys over 80 per cent share of the market in the North West, an area where over 98 per cent of people have heard of Holland’s Pies.