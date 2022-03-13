As frontman of The Jam, the man behind The Style Council and a hugely successful solo artist, Weller has long been one of the UK’s most prolific and well-respected music artists.

He is now topping the bill at the 10th and final night of Lytham Festival on Sunday, July 10 where he will be joined by indie legends The Charlatans, indie pop band Lottery Winners and rising Welsh soul singer Nia Wyn. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

The announcement marks the final headliner for the bumper biggest Lytham Festival yet, spanning 10 nights between Tuesday, June 28 and Sunday. July 10.

Paul Weller will headline on July 10

Motown legend Diana Ross, US rock giants The Strokes, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, indie rockers Snow Patrol, kings of disco Nile Rodgers and CHIC, British music icons Duran Duran, Elbow and Simply Red and global favourites Tears For Fears are the other headline acts.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Paul Weller is a brilliant final headline announcement for Lytham Festival 2022.

"He is undoubtedly one of the kings of the British music scene having written some of the most cherished songs of the last 50 years while influencing generations of musicians.

The Charlatans

“We are delighted to have such an iconic British musician headlining what will be the final night of our biggest ever Lytham Festival and we now look forward to kicking everything off on Tuesday June 28.

“This Lytham Festival has been a long time coming. We have not been on our beloved Lytham Green for three years so it’s now time to make this a festival to remember as we all come together to enjoy 10 nights packed with amazing live music.”

Few artists have had as great an influence on the British music scene as Weller, popular known as ‘The Modfather’.

As frontman of The Jam, he spearheaded the Mod revival in the late '70s and early '80s, scoring a string of No 1 hits before the band split at the height of their fame 40 years ago later this year.

Lottery Winners

The Jam's first single, In the City, took them into the UK Top 40 in May 1977 and the political The Eton Rifles two and a half years later was their break into the Top 10, hitting No. 3.

Their first No 1 single, Going Underground, came in March 1980 – and they went on to have three more – Start, A Town Called Malice/Precious, and their swansong Beat Surrender.

As the band's popularity increased, however, Weller became restless and wanted to explore a more soulful, melodic style of music with a broader instrumentation, and in 1982 he announced The Jam would disband at the end of that year.

Their final concert took place at the Brighton Centre on December 11, 1982.

Weller then formed The Style Council, which also enjoyed plenty of chart success and the end of that act in 1989 has been followed by a stellar solo career.

The last two years have seen an incredible creative output from Weller, as he has released no fewer than three new studio albums – all to widespread acclaim.

Weller’s live shows are the stuff of legend, mixing his unstoppable brand of high adrenaline rock with beautiful acoustic moments and Lytham Festival-goers are sure to be treated to an incredible evening from an artist who possesses one of music’s most brilliant and diverse catalogues that remains ever relevant.

Meanwhile, a career spanning more than 30 years has seen rock band and indie legends The Charlatans, who are supporting Weller, enjoy 13 successful studio albums with three hitting the UK No 1 spot.

Of the other acts announced for the final night bill, Lottery Winners are no strangers to Lytham Festival having first performed on Stage Too back in 2016 but 2022 marks a first outing on the main Lytham Green stage for the indie pop outfit from Greater Manchester.

Nia Wyn is a rising Welsh star who will bring a soulful set to open the night.

It will be the first Lytham Festival sibce 2019, after Covid pandemic restrictions caused the event to be cancelled in 2020 and last year.

Some of the acts on this year’s bill, including Diana Ross, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and Lewis Capaldi, were lined up to appear two years ago and then again last year before that Festival, too, was cancelled.

The full listing of acts for the 2022 Festival is:

Tues June 28 – Diana Ross, with support from Jack Savoretti;

Weds June 29 – Lewis Capaldi, with support from Luke La Volpe;

Thurs June 30 – Snow Patrol, with support from Kodaline and Jade Bird;

Fri July 1 – Duran Duran, with support from Goldfrapp and Walt Disco;

Sat July 2 – Nile Rodgers & CHIC, with special guests Soul II Soul and support from TLC and Craig Charles Funk & Soul DJ set;

Weds July 6 – Simply Red, with special guest Lisa Stansfield and support from Marisha Wallace;

Thurs July 7 – Elbow, with support Richard Hawley;

Fri July 8 – The Strokes, with support from Fontaines DC;

Sat July 9 – Tears For Fears, with special guest Alison Moyet and support from Natalie Imbruglia;

Sun July 10 – Paul Weller, with support from The Charlatans, Lottery Winners and Nia Wyn.