Britain's most dog-friendly pub The Bellflower in Garstang reopens with £1 million refurb and new management

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 13:48 BST
An award-winning pub in Garstang has reopened after a £1 million refurb under new ownership.

The Bellflower on Parkside Lane closed its doors on September 25 after it was acquired by brewer and pub operator JW Lees from Marstons plc in September 2024 for an undisclosed fee.

The pub, which won the accolade of the official best pub for dogs in 2022 and 2023 at the Great British Pub Awards, has since reopened after an eight week closure with a £1m refurbishment.

The dilapidated conservatory has been replaced with a new feature veranda to reference the original XL Hotel, whilst internally a new feature bar sits centrally in a fully refurbished trade space with comfortable areas dedicated to drinking, dining and shuffleboards.

It offers a range of JW Lees cask ales, Manchester Pale Ale and JW Lees Bitter alongside sophisticated and comfortable drinking and dining areas accommodating over 166 covers and a beer garden.

New food menus bring freshly prepared pub classics as well as dishes perfectly tuned to the season and the Sunday roasts come with bottomless Yorkshire puddings and gravy.

General manager John Treacy has moved to The Bellflower from the Boot and Shoe in Lancaster where he had been for three years.

He said: “I’m proud and honoured to be taking the helm of this beautiful building. We hope to return The Bellflower to its former glory and bring a new lease of life to this lovely pub.

"Rachel and the children and I are really looking forward to becoming part of this wonderful community and welcoming friends old and new.”

The refurbishment has been undertaken with the JWL project team partnered with Myriad Contracts Group, EWH Consulting and Inventive Design Associates.

Take a look at some fantastic pics.

Britain's most dog friendly boozer - The Bellflower in Garstang reopens after £1 million refurb

1. The Bellflower pub reopens after £1 million refurb

Britain's most dog friendly boozer - The Bellflower in Garstang reopens after £1 million refurb Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
All lit up.

2. The Bellflower pub reopens after £1 million refurb

All lit up. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The spacious interior complete with some shuffleboards.

3. The Bellflower pub reopens after £1 million refurb

The spacious interior complete with some shuffleboards. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The pub recently reopened after eight weeks.

4. The Bellflower pub reopens after £1 million refurb

The pub recently reopened after eight weeks. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangBritain
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice