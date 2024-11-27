The Bellflower on Parkside Lane closed its doors on September 25 after it was acquired by brewer and pub operator JW Lees from Marstons plc in September 2024 for an undisclosed fee.

The pub, which won the accolade of the official best pub for dogs in 2022 and 2023 at the Great British Pub Awards, has since reopened after an eight week closure with a £1m refurbishment.

The dilapidated conservatory has been replaced with a new feature veranda to reference the original XL Hotel, whilst internally a new feature bar sits centrally in a fully refurbished trade space with comfortable areas dedicated to drinking, dining and shuffleboards.

It offers a range of JW Lees cask ales, Manchester Pale Ale and JW Lees Bitter alongside sophisticated and comfortable drinking and dining areas accommodating over 166 covers and a beer garden.

New food menus bring freshly prepared pub classics as well as dishes perfectly tuned to the season and the Sunday roasts come with bottomless Yorkshire puddings and gravy.

General manager John Treacy has moved to The Bellflower from the Boot and Shoe in Lancaster where he had been for three years.

He said: “I’m proud and honoured to be taking the helm of this beautiful building. We hope to return The Bellflower to its former glory and bring a new lease of life to this lovely pub.

"Rachel and the children and I are really looking forward to becoming part of this wonderful community and welcoming friends old and new.”

The refurbishment has been undertaken with the JWL project team partnered with Myriad Contracts Group, EWH Consulting and Inventive Design Associates.

