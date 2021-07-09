England football fans acros Lancashire have wished the national team good luck ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

"Bring it home England!" - Your good luck messages as England prepare to face Italy in this Sunday's Euro 2020 final

We asked Lancashire to send us your pictures and good luck messages head of England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy - and you didn't let the national team down.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:14 pm

England fans from across Lancashire posted their pictures and good luck message to the Lancashire Post Facebook page in their hundreds.

There were just too many to include them all, so we've picked a selection at random to send on to Gareth Southgate and the England team.

Here are just some of your pictures of support.

Good luck England!

1.

"Come on England"- Cathy Kamel

2.

"We still believe we still believe we still believe!!!! ITS COMING HOME!!!" From Dave Cook

3.

"Come on England" From Lola in Chorley. Picture from Katy Burridge

4.

Sammy Jayne | My little lad in the away kit well top and socks the shorts was to big on him but this is him kissing the tv soon as they score making it 1-1 against Denmark good luck England in the finals whatever will be will be you done well lads

