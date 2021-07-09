"Bring it home England!" - Your good luck messages as England prepare to face Italy in this Sunday's Euro 2020 final
We asked Lancashire to send us your pictures and good luck messages head of England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy - and you didn't let the national team down.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:14 pm
England fans from across Lancashire posted their pictures and good luck message to the Lancashire Post Facebook page in their hundreds.
There were just too many to include them all, so we've picked a selection at random to send on to Gareth Southgate and the England team.
Here are just some of your pictures of support.
Good luck England!
