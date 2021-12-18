Brindle St James' CE Primary School wins mental health and well-being award

Staff and pupils of Brindle St James' CE Primary School got an early Christmas gift when they received the Lancashire Quality Award for well-being of children and adults.

By Emma Downey
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 12:30 pm

The award, which they were presented with on Monday, consisted of a reflective approach across eight standards in school - the indoor and outdoor environment, routines, transitions, relationships, parents, learning and development and emotional intelligence.

The children are equipped with strategies to identify and support well-being needs. Those identified as needing additional help are quickly supported with regular well-being sessions.

The school's most valuable resource is the mindful mini’s who support their peers in class, on the playground and around school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pictured are the mindful mini’s with Early Years and Ks1teacher Miss Corney, Headteacher Mrs Austin and Well-being Advocate Mrs Eastwood.

Staff are also supported with regular supervision and a caring ethos across the school.

Elated Headteacher Tracy Austin said: "We were awarded the Lancashire Quality Mark for Well-being of Staff and Pupils in the Early Years Foundation Stage.

"Well-being has always been high on the agenda at our church school more so because of Covid-19. Just some of the amazing things implemented across school have been designated nurture areas rich with resources."

She added: "Positive mental well-being is key for the children to be able to learn. We have a group of children called our mindful minis who support other children's well-being, led by our children's well-being advocate Mrs Eastwood. "

Eastwood