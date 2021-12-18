The award, which they were presented with on Monday, consisted of a reflective approach across eight standards in school - the indoor and outdoor environment, routines, transitions, relationships, parents, learning and development and emotional intelligence.

The children are equipped with strategies to identify and support well-being needs. Those identified as needing additional help are quickly supported with regular well-being sessions.

The school's most valuable resource is the mindful mini’s who support their peers in class, on the playground and around school.

Pictured are the mindful mini’s with Early Years and Ks1teacher Miss Corney, Headteacher Mrs Austin and Well-being Advocate Mrs Eastwood.

Staff are also supported with regular supervision and a caring ethos across the school.

Elated Headteacher Tracy Austin said: "We were awarded the Lancashire Quality Mark for Well-being of Staff and Pupils in the Early Years Foundation Stage.

"Well-being has always been high on the agenda at our church school more so because of Covid-19. Just some of the amazing things implemented across school have been designated nurture areas rich with resources."