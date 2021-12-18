Brindle St James' CE Primary School wins mental health and well-being award
Staff and pupils of Brindle St James' CE Primary School got an early Christmas gift when they received the Lancashire Quality Award for well-being of children and adults.
The award, which they were presented with on Monday, consisted of a reflective approach across eight standards in school - the indoor and outdoor environment, routines, transitions, relationships, parents, learning and development and emotional intelligence.
The children are equipped with strategies to identify and support well-being needs. Those identified as needing additional help are quickly supported with regular well-being sessions.
The school's most valuable resource is the mindful mini’s who support their peers in class, on the playground and around school.
Staff are also supported with regular supervision and a caring ethos across the school.
Elated Headteacher Tracy Austin said: "We were awarded the Lancashire Quality Mark for Well-being of Staff and Pupils in the Early Years Foundation Stage.
"Well-being has always been high on the agenda at our church school more so because of Covid-19. Just some of the amazing things implemented across school have been designated nurture areas rich with resources."
She added: "Positive mental well-being is key for the children to be able to learn. We have a group of children called our mindful minis who support other children's well-being, led by our children's well-being advocate Mrs Eastwood. "