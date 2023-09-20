News you can trust since 1886
Bridegroom holds special blessing at Colne's Belvedere Manor care home so his grandmother who lives there can share special day

A caring bridegroom didn’t let the fact his grandmother was unable to be at his wedding due to ill health stop her from being part of his big day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Peggy Carpenter was thrilled to see her grandson Brad and his bride Hannah arrive at the MHA Belvedere Manor in Colne, where she lives, after saying their vows.

The couple arranged for a special blessing of their vows by chaplain Joseph Gibson. Staff at the home made sure the atmosphere was just like a real wedding and the blessing was witnessed by the families of the bride and groom aswell as residents and staff.

Peggy Carpenter was delighted with her grandson Brad and his bride Hannah held a special blessing at the care home where she lives, Belvedere Manor in Colne, so she could be part of their big day
Peggy Carpenter was delighted with her grandson Brad and his bride Hannah held a special blessing at the care home where she lives, Belvedere Manor in Colne, so she could be part of their big day
Speaking after the ceremony Peggy said: “It was a great surprise to see the wedding and the whole thing was wonderful.

“ I am really happy for the couple and my advice to them is to look after each other, give and take and let each other have their own space.”

