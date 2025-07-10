Three incredible police officers who confronted Southport knife attacker Axel Rudakubana have been honoured for their bravery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Gregory Gillespie, Constable Luke Holden and police community support officer (PCSO) Timothy Parry were the first officers to arrive on the scene during the horrific attack at the Hart Space on July 29 last year.

Axel Rudakubana - who was seventeen when he carried out the attack - murdered Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and injured ten others including eight children. He was confronted by the officers as he stood at the top of a flight of stairs holding a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merseyside Police officers were the “overall winners” of the Police Federation of England and Wales’ (PFEW) 2025 bravery awards held on Thursday (July 11).

Sergeant Gillespie was the first to arrive at Hart Street and described seeing “chaos”, with “extremely panicked” people in the street, the PFEW said. He directed paramedics to a seriously injured child before being joined by PC Holden and PCSO Parry, who witnessed members of the public running away from the dance studio carrying young children.

Constable Luke Holden, police community support officer (PCSO) Timothy Parry and Sergeant Gregory Gillespie. | Merseyside Police

Armed with a baton and a taser, Sgt Gillespie and PC Holden entered the building while PCSO Parry covered the exit. They found Rudakubana holding a large knife at the top of the stairs. They approached while shouting at him to drop the knife and PCSO Parry ran in to help.

Rudakubana, who was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January, dropped the weapon and was handcuffed and arrested after the brave officers struck him with a baton and kicked him to get him under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a previous statement, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “Sergeant Greggory Gillespie, Constable Luke Holden and PCSO Timothy Parry were faced with unimaginable horror when they entered Hart Street on that tragic day.

“As first on the scene and in those frantic initial moments, they were unaware of the horrific events taking place but they dismissed any thoughts for their own safety, bravely detaining the offender while protecting and helping the victims and those inside.”

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed | PA

She added: “Our thoughts remain with the victims, their families, those who suffered serious injuries and all those involved in the appalling attack.

“I would like to express my thanks to all our officers and staff who were involved in the terrible events of July 29 and worked tirelessly over the months that followed, during what was the most harrowing situation that Merseyside Police has ever had to deal with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about all the winners, PFEW National Chairwoman said: “Whether confronting violent attackers, rescuing individuals from life-threatening situations, or making split-second decisions under immense pressure, these officers have shown exceptional courage and selflessness”.