Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brassic, a semi-autobiographical series co-created by Joe and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, has proven popular with audiences and critics alike.

It has an 8.4/10 rating on Imdb, been nominated for eight television awards and won another two, and the creators hope to replicate its success for a fifth time.

What is Brassic?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bronagh Gallagher, Steve Evets, Bhavna Limbachia, Joanna Higson, Neil Ashton and Michelle Keegan arrive at The Big Brassic Birthday Bashon September 20. Inset: Joe Gilgun. Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brassic is based on Joe’s experiences of living with bipolar disorder in his home town, with the show’s fictional town of Hawely therefore being inspired by Chorley.

The show follows Vinnie and his fellow working-class friends as they find unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

Its title comes from the colloquial pronunciation of “Boracic” as in Boracic lint, a medical dressing, which is Cockney rhyming slang for skint.

Who does Joe play?

Former Southlands High School and Runshaw College student Joe, also known for his roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and This is England, plays Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill, the ringleader of the Brassic gang.

Who else is in it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinnie’s main gang features Michelle Keegan as independent mum Erin, Tom Hanson (Silent Witness and The Outlaws) as easy-going Cardi and Aaron Hefferman as violent prone Ash.

The rest of the cast includes Ryan Sampson (Tommo), Parth Thakerar (JJ), Joanna Higson (Sugar), Steve Evets (Farmer Jim), Jude Riordan (Tyler), Dominic West (Dr Chris Coxley), Ramon Tikaram (Terence McCann), Bronagh Gallagher (Carol), Samantha Power (Donna), Lee Mack (Eddie), Bhavna Limbachia (Meena), Dan Skinner (Phil), Carl Rice (Ronnie), Neil Ashton (Davey), Muzz Khan (Adyan), Johann Heske (Hans), Mark O’Halloran (Francis), Annette Badland (Rhoda), Rachid Sabitri (Manolito), Camille Cottin (Fiona Frank), Steven Hartley (Russell Hardwick)

When is series 5 airing?

The fifth series airs live on Thursday’s at 10pm on Sky Max.

The first episode premiered on Thursday, September 28 and all episodes are available to stream straight away on demand.

Is series 5 the last series?