Brassic season 4: This is when Sky comedy featuring Chorley actor Joe Gilgun returns to screens
Chorley's homegrown talent Joe Gilgun will once again be gracing TV screens as Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill in Brassic which airs its fourth season tonight.
Vinnie and the gang are returning for another series of Sky’s biggest original comedy which follows a group of eccentric criminals getting into scrapes and hi-jinks.
Sky’s has released exclusive images of the comedy-drama Brassic, some of which was filmed in East Lancashire, ahead of the new season.
The images give an exclusive insight into season four, which follows Vinnie as he tracks down Erin Croft, played by Michelle Keegan, who fled Hawley at the end of the last series to escape dangerous criminal Terence McCann.
Most Popular
-
1
Body of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor found in woodlands after mountain rescue search
-
2
Cost of living crisis: boss of Preston's San Marco restaurant exploring solar panels to cope with soaring energy prices
-
3
Garstang Community Academy: headteacher quits after "pressures placed on him" became too much
-
4
Police issue a statement following the death of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor
-
5
PNE issue statement after video showing altercation near young children emerges
Brassic was filmed across various locations in the north west including Lancashire, Bolton, Manchester, Cheshire and Ashton-under-Lyne.
Read More
Joe Gilgun, 38-year-old actor, who was nominated for a BAFTA TV award for playing one of the Brassic gang who struggles with bi-polar, has also starred in Emmerdale and This is England film.
On training for the role, the former Runshaw College student previously said: “I'm not a role model. I haven’t got the answers.
“But when people get in touch about their mental health I always try to respond. The truth is I’m raising awareness but also telling my story.
“I think we’re also gonna get people saying ‘well that’s not my story’ – and that’s alright. Everyone is very different and this is the problem with mental health.”
Brassic series four can be viewed on Sky Max, with every episode available to watch as part of a boxset. Eager viewers can also watch it on NOW TV.