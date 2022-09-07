Vinnie and the gang are returning for another series of Sky’s biggest original comedy which follows a group of eccentric criminals getting into scrapes and hi-jinks.

Sky’s has released exclusive images of the comedy-drama Brassic, some of which was filmed in East Lancashire, ahead of the new season.

The images give an exclusive insight into season four, which follows Vinnie as he tracks down Erin Croft, played by Michelle Keegan, who fled Hawley at the end of the last series to escape dangerous criminal Terence McCann.

Chorley actor Joe Gilgun will reprise his role as Vinnie in season four's Brassic which airs tonight (Wednesday) on Sky

Brassic was filmed across various locations in the north west including Lancashire, Bolton, Manchester, Cheshire and Ashton-under-Lyne.

Joe Gilgun, 38-year-old actor, who was nominated for a BAFTA TV award for playing one of the Brassic gang who struggles with bi-polar, has also starred in Emmerdale and This is England film.

On training for the role, the former Runshaw College student previously said: “I'm not a role model. I haven’t got the answers.

The cast of Sky Max comedy series Brassic, with Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun (pictured centre)

“But when people get in touch about their mental health I always try to respond. The truth is I’m raising awareness but also telling my story.

“I think we’re also gonna get people saying ‘well that’s not my story’ – and that’s alright. Everyone is very different and this is the problem with mental health.”