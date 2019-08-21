The cast of Brassic, with Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun pictured centre (PHOTOS: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky)

Brassic: Michelle Keegan, Joe Gilgun and cast turn up to the Sky One comedy's Manchester screening based on life growing up in Chorley

Michelle Keegan, Joe Gilgun and the cast of new Sky One comedy Brassic attended The Printworks in Manchester on Tuesday (August 20) for a VIP screening of the show based on life growing up in Chorley.

The show, written by the town's own Gilgun, follows Vinnie (Gilgun), a Lancashire lad with bipolar, as scamming, bribing and conning catches up with him and his mates. To read what Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan think of the show read the full preview here.

