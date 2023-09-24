Brand new state of the art entertainment venue Gamer X gears up for big Preston opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gamer X is a brand new 30,000 square foot leisure attraction featuring a range of different zones to cater for every taste, from a toddler-friendly inflatable zone to a karting zone, an arcade zone, and a VR zone as well as a cafe and private party rooms.

Set to launch in Preston in early October - rumours are they will open their doors on Saturday 7th - Gamer X promises an unforgettable experience for one and all, boasting a full indoor go-kart track, an interactive ball pit, a custom-built Mario Kart circuit, a huge range of video games, a laser challenge experience, and custom wall art adorning every surface.

“The motivation for it came from Spain,” said Francis, a spokesperson for Gamer X. “I go away on holiday with my family to Spain quite a lot and I tend to find myself spending a lot of money in the arcades over there, so I thought to myself ‘let’s put an arcade centre together’. But I wanted it to be better than just an arcade centre, I wanted to make it into a full kids’ attraction.

“There was quite a bit of rain over the summer and it meant we had to renovate a renovation concept that was already in place because the rainfall ruined ceiling tiles and walls,” added Francis. “We were originally going to open in summer but we had to replacester and get back on track. But we believe there’s something here for everyone - dads, mums, friends, kids, toddlers.”

Based at Units 4-5 at Lowthian House on Market Street in Preston, Gamer X Preston is run by the same group who own Wacky World in Preston and Jungle World in Leyland. What’s more, Gamer X Preston is just the first of many such venues, with other branches slated to open across the country soon - they currently have another branch under construction in Wigan town centre.