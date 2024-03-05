Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boyzone and Westlife are two of the defining groups of 90s and 00s boyband era, with an incredible 21+ UK No.1 singles between them.

Now Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, will head out on a UK tour in 2025, celebrating the iconic and defining hits from both acts with their first tour in two years.

The two stars, along with Boyzone's Shane Lynch, attended a Chorley FC match last month amidst plans to become the new faces of the club, but suprisingly the tour does not make a pit stop in Chorley...

Find out where they are going and what you can expect from the show below:

Who are Boyzlife?

Joining forces in 2016, when both Keith and Brian had left their respective groups, the incredibly popular touring pop-duo of Boyzlife has performed for more than 100,000 ecstatic fans across Europe and the UK since its inception, with two complete sell-out tours either side of the Covid pandemic.

As part of Westlife, Brian holds a record-breaking seven consecutive UK and Ireland number ones, as well as 12 chart toppers overall. The band sold more than 30 million records globally and secured four number one albums. Brian also went on to achieve solo success after Westlife securing a UK number one with ‘Real To Me’.

Keith also enjoyed great success as a member of Boyzone with six number one UK singles, including 16 out of their first 17 releases making the top 5. The group had five number one albums and sold over 25 million records worldwide.

Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy (left) and Westlife’s Brian McFadden (right)

What can you expect from the tour?

They’ll be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks on the 14-date tour, which will run from January through until March and will head to Birmingham, London, Glasgow, York, Sheffield and more.

The 2025 Boyzlife tour will see the duo perform a mixture of hits from both of their individual supergroups, including from Boyzone: ‘I Love The Way You Love Me’, ‘All That I Need’, ‘No Matter What’ and from Westlife: ‘My Love’, ‘I Lay My Love On You’, ‘Uptown Girl’.

When are they coming to Lancashire?

Boyzlife are performing at the iconic Blackpool Opera House on Janaury 31 2025.

More details about the timings for the event will be released in due course.

How can you get tickets?

Tickets go on sale via ticketmaster at 10am on Friday, March 9.

Where else are Boyzlife performing?

The full list of tour dates are:

23rd January: Poole Lighthouse

24th Januar: Portsmouth Guildhall

25th January: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

26th January: Ipswich Regent Theatre

30th January: Birmingham Symphony Hall

31st January: Blackpool Opera House

1st February: York Barbican

7th February: Hastings Whiterock Theatre

8th February: London Indigo at the O2

9th February: Basingstoke The Anvil

27th February: Bradford St Georges Hall

28th February: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

1st March: Gateshead Glasshouse