Finn Steele - a Year 3 pupil at Sacred Heart Primary School, decided to undertake the challenge of running 1km every day last month which saw him complete 23 runs, wintry conditions and even a slip on the ice to raise much needed funds. He has ran all kinds of different routes including a 5km loop up and down Rivington Pike, laps of the David Lloyd Chorley Badminton Courts, around the Chorley Panthers rugby pitches with his teammates, around Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston. Also, through and around our local park/area near Lighthurst Lane.

He has had a large support network from family, friends and anonymous donors as well as boxer Jack Catterall, Radio DJ Shaun Keaveny and BBC Saturday Kitchen presenter Olly Smith. His proud father Jode told the Post: "My wife Becca and I like to run a bit and in December Finn joined us for a couple of jogs to keep up his fitness for his favourite sports which are Judo, Rugby (Chorley Panthers) and swimming. He learned about Derian House through a fun day held at Chorley Panthers last summer and proudly wears the Derian House training top on many of his runs. I contacted Jack on social media and he kindly shared the link to Finn's Just Giving Page. Not sure if he donated but we have received a few generous anonymous donations."

Finn Steele - a Year 3 pupil at Sacred Heart Primary School, decided to undertake the challenge of running 1km every day last month to raise £1,545 for Derian House

Jode added: "Both me and Becca are extremely proud of Finn. He came up with the idea of a running challenge for Derian House. Him picking Derian House was a brilliant choice for all the magnificent work they do to help children & their families in need. When we asked who he would like to run for, Finn said "Derian House of course"! He committed wholeheartedly to the cause and saw it through with a smile on his face even in the most horrendous weather conditions and even illness. He really enjoyed it and is considering doing something similar again, after a rest."

Finn out on one of his 1km runs