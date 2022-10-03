Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team were honoured to receive their medals at a ceremony on Wednesday, September 28.

Thirty-eight operational team members gathered at headquarters in the Trough of Bowland to receive their medals from The Duke of Westminster.

Team chairman David Matthews and team leader Kevin Camplin welcomed The Duke to Smelt Mill - the Mountain Rescue Headquarters near Dunsop Bridge, where a minute's silence was observed in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before the medals were presented to team members.

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team and The Duke at Smelt Mill

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duke then spoke warmly of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, recognising her strengths and the recognition towards the volunteer sector.

After the presentation, in which The Duke received a framed photo of the rescue team in operational action as a thank you, he and team members then had the opportunity to discuss mountain rescue, the local environment and the challenges that surround us.

Over 1,700 mountain rescue volunteers from Mountain Rescue England and Wales were honoured to be recognised and included among the frontline emergency, armed forces and prison service workers across the UK who are recipients of the Jubilee Medal in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team with their medals