Boris Johnson tells Eden designers 'You must build in Morecambe' at New York reception

One of Grimshaw's original designs for Eden Project North.

Boris Johnson was in New York this week for a reception to celebrate the UK and USA's ties through culture and the arts when the conversation came up about Eden.

Andrew Whalley from Grimshaw - who have come up with the designs for Eden Project North - later tweeted that Mr Johnson showed 'great support' for the plans.

He said: "Thoroughly enjoyed a small reception in New York hosted by Dame Karen Pierce to celebrate the UK and USA transatlantic ties through Culture and the Arts Boris Johnson gave a lively speech His parting words to me ‘You must build the Eden project at Morecambe’ great support".

In addition to the Morecambe scheme, Grimshaw worked on the original Eden Project in Cornwall and are also working on designs for Eden Qingdao in China.

On Wednesday Morecambe MP David Morris urged the government to back the plans with £70m in funding when he spoke in parliament about the economic benefits Eden would bring to the north west.

Meanwhile, Specification - one of the leading architectural and building titles in the construction industry - has today reported that TEP (The Environment Partnership) has completed landscape designs to support the planning application for Eden Project North.

TEP has been working alongside a talented multi-disciplinary design team, including the Eden Project’s own designers, Grimshaw, Buro Happold and WSP.

TEP has also completed a Townscape and Seascape Visual Impact Assessment, Ecological Assessment, Verified Photomontage and Arboricultural Implications Assessment to support the application.

Director Graeme Atherton said: “I am extremely proud of the contribution that TEP has made to this project, which is the culmination of many years of landscape design and implementation experience working on museum and visitor attraction landscapes.