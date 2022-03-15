The national treasured fox will be bringing his show Unleashed, just for adults, to the Little Theatre in Chorley this Saturday (19 March).

Following a sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival. He will also be performing a family version of the show at each venue – the legendary Basil Brush is fun for all the family!

Expect Basil Brush’s trademark anarchy as he takes on the world with everything from Love Island to Westminster getting a comic Brushing.

The silver tongued fox

With nightly guests, this is going to be a tour to remember.

This fluffy-tailed fella is known across the UK.

Born in 1962, Basil had his own TV show at the young age of six (or 34 in human years) and entertained the masses up until 1984. After a well-deserved break, Basil relaunched the show in 2002 to great acclaim where it ran for a further five years.

Since then he has appeared in some the UK’s best loved programmes including The Chase, Bruce Forsyth’s The Generation Game, The Weakest Link, Celebrity Juice, The Last Leg and made a very special appearance as Dobby in French & Saunders sketch Harry Potter and the Secret Chamberpot of Azerbaijan for Comic Relief.

A mischievous character and a raconteur, the loveable fox is best known for his catchphrase “Ha Ha Ha! Boom! Boom!”

He has also had the privilege of meeting some of the most famous names around the world including ABBA and Queen Elizabeth II.