Bonfire Night 2023: Here's 8 places in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley hosting bonfires, firework displays and more

It’s not long to go until we celebrate all things gunpowder, treason and plot.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST

Bonfire Night celebrations are taking place across the county, and we have picked out some of the biggest and best to attend over the course of November 3,4 and 5.

For more details on where to go and how to get tickets, see the pages below.

These are some of the organised firework displays in our area this year.

1. Fireworks

These are some of the organised firework displays in our area this year. Photo: adobe stock

CHF Field Events are hosting a zero/low noise firework display at Charnock Farm on November 2 from 4-9pm. There will also be a bonfire, fun fair, sweet stalls, toy stalls, balloon stalls, and food stalls. Tickets – £5 adults, £3 children.

2. Charnock Farm, Wigan Road, Leyland

Astley Park will be hosting a bonfire night event on Sunday, November 5. Guests are asked to arrive from 6.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm. There will be seasonal treats at the variety of stalls on offer throughout the park. Entry is free but donations are taken for the Mayor's chosen charity; St Catherine's Hospice.

3. Astley Park, Chorley

Leyland Roundtable has announced its 52nd Annual Worden Park Bonfire And Firework Display will be going ahead on Saturday, November 4. There will be a bonfire, a pyro fireworks display, fairground, food and drinks stalls and live music. Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm, fireworks to be set off 7.45pm. Tickets £5 on the night.

4. Worden Park, Leyland

