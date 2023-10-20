3 . Astley Park, Chorley

Astley Park will be hosting a bonfire night event on Sunday, November 5. Guests are asked to arrive from 6.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will start at 7.30pm. There will be seasonal treats at the variety of stalls on offer throughout the park. Entry is free but donations are taken for the Mayor's chosen charity; St Catherine's Hospice. Photo: Michelle Adamson