Bonfire and fireworks set to return to Astley Park with a bang
The popular bonfire and fireworks display will once again return to Astley Park next month.
The free annual event returns on Friday, November 4, with it’s traditional bonfire and spectacular fireworks display. The event, which was a major success last year, start from 6.30pm, with the bonfire lit at 7pm and the fireworks starting at 7.30pm in the popular park. Once again there will be plenty to entertain the whole family with fairground rides for children and a variety of food and drinks stalls, including seasonal treats such as new potatoes, churros, toffee apples, treacle toffee, mulled wine and gin. This year visitors can also enjoy Thai, Chinese and Greek food! Following feedback from previous year's events, the council will be using animal friendly fireworks which have a reduced noise. The council have also reviewed and added additional safety measures and will introduce a new layout for the event to accommodate more people.
Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader for Chorley Council, said: “The Bonfire and Fireworks on Astley Park is a wonderful event that we’re delighted we can hold once again. The annual event was a huge success last year and I cannot wait to see everyone coming along to Astley Park to enjoy it. This year we're going to be using animal friendly fireworks and have reviewed our safety measures to ensure our residents and visitors have a wonderful time at the event.”