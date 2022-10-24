The free annual event returns on Friday, November 4, with it’s traditional bonfire and spectacular fireworks display. The event, which was a major success last year, start from 6.30pm, with the bonfire lit at 7pm and the fireworks starting at 7.30pm in the popular park. Once again there will be plenty to entertain the whole family with fairground rides for children and a variety of food and drinks stalls, including seasonal treats such as new potatoes, churros, toffee apples, treacle toffee, mulled wine and gin. This year visitors can also enjoy Thai, Chinese and Greek food! Following feedback from previous year's events, the council will be using animal friendly fireworks which have a reduced noise. The council have also reviewed and added additional safety measures and will introduce a new layout for the event to accommodate more people.