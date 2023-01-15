A section of Lowerhouse Lane was cordoned off after the find by a magnet fisher at around 11-20am.

Police officers, accompanied by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team attended and assessed the item. The team confirmed that,al though it was a genuine grenade, it was not live or viable and so of no wider threat to the public.

Bomb squad detectives were called to Burnley this morning after this hand grenade was found in the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Rosegrove.

The cordons have now been lifted and the police have thanked the public for their co-operation. A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "It goes without saying that, although the grenade in this instance was not viable, we would ask fishers to exercise caution and due care when handling objects, such as suspected World War II bombs.

"Please always call us as a matter of urgency when found and do not move them once placed."These instances can be extremely dangerous, as well as resource intensive for our response officers and we want to make sure they are handled safely and efficiently. "

