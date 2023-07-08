News you can trust since 1886
Body of a woman has been found in the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Rishton

A body has sadly been found in the Leeds-Liverpol Canal.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jul 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read

On Friday, July 7, Lancashire Police were called to the canal, off Hermitage Street in Rishton, just after 1.30pm to reports a body had been found in the water.

Police attended the scene and sadly found the body of a woman.

A police spokesperson said: “Although no formal identification has yet taken place, we at this stage believe the body could be that of missing woman Joanne Nield. Joanne, 50, was last seen on Tuesday, March 14 in Accrington.

A body was found in the Leeds-Liverpool Canal on Friday, July 7.A body was found in the Leeds-Liverpool Canal on Friday, July 7.
“Her family have been informed of today’s development and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we will update you when we can.”

