Body found in the hunt for missing Padiham man
Police officers searching for a missing Padiham man have found a body.
By John Deehan
Published 16th May 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 20:32 BST
The body was found in a wooded area off Grove Lane, Padiham, around 1pm today.
Although no formal identification has taken place, police believe it to be Peter Beason who was reported missing from Padiham in March.
A police spokesman said: “Mr Beason’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.
“Mr Beason’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”