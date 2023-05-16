News you can trust since 1886
Body found in the hunt for missing Padiham man

Police officers searching for a missing Padiham man have found a body.

By John Deehan
Published 16th May 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 20:32 BST

The body was found in a wooded area off Grove Lane, Padiham, around 1pm today.

Although no formal identification has taken place, police believe it to be Peter Beason who was reported missing from Padiham in March.

A police spokesman said: “Mr Beason’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

Officers looking for missing Padiham man Peter Beason have found a bodyOfficers looking for missing Padiham man Peter Beason have found a body
Officers looking for missing Padiham man Peter Beason have found a body
“Mr Beason’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

