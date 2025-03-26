A body has sadly been found in the search for a missing man, say Lancashire Police.

The force has today confirmed a man’s body was discovered by officers searching for David Kay, 76, who was reported missing in his Darwen on Sunday.

The body was found in a wooded area near to Clough Street in the town last night. Whilst no formal identification has taken place, police believe it to be Mr Kay.

Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

A police spokesperson said: “We have some very sad news to bring you this morning.

“You may remember that we asked for your help finding missing 76-year-old David Kay, who was reported missing in Darwen on Sunday.

“Sadly, the body of a man was found in a wooded area near to Clough Street in Darwen last night.

“Whilst no formal identification has taken place, we do believe it to be Mr Kay. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

“Thank you to all who shared the post and provided information to assist us in locating David.

“This is not the update that we wanted to provide you with, but your help has been invaluable, as always.”