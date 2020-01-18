BMW driver died after crashing into vehicle on hard shoulder of North West motorway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Salford.

At around 11.50am yesterday (Friday January 17), police were called to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the M602 Eastbound in Salford.

A 61-year-old man who was driving a blue BMW died at the scene after colliding with a Highways Agency vehicle which was stationary on the hard shoulder.

The M602 was closed for several hours whilst emergency services attended the incident.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Det Con Diana Dyer-Barron of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died after this tragic incident in Salford and our officers are working strenuously to find out more details about what happened before the collision.

“We are asking anyone who was on the M602 Eastbound between junction 1 and junction 2 and saw the moments leading up to the collision or was there during and after the incident to contact police as soon as possible.

“Any dash cam footage of the collision could prove invaluable in our search for more evidence.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 8564741 quoting incident number 1101 of 17/01/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.