The grant will be used to develop a community and learning hub at the rear of the All Seasons Leisure Centre.

Delighted Chorley in Bloom Chairman Iris Smith said: "There will be a polytunnel that we can use in all weathers which will have raised beds and potting areas, a secure metal tool shed and raised beds to allow us to produce plants for our other community gardens that we care for. There will also be improved security to this site.

"Multipave from Leyland will be clearing the area and laying a base for us as part of their community volunteer working. We've also had another offer of extra green screening for the fencing along the side of the railway.

Chorley in Bloom members with the cheque donation which will be used to develop a community and learning hub.

"We are planting a fruiting hedge, courtesy of the Woodland Trust, on our side of the screening to encourage wildlife and especially birds into the area. So we'll need lots of bird boxes.

"Stephen Lowe from BBC Radio Lancashire was also in attendance came and enjoyed his interview with us for his slot on the radio."

She added: "Chorley in Bloom are looking forward to expanding our work with voluntary groups, schools and individuals to encourage them all to learn about growing, cooking, and eating food they produce while they make new friends, improving their own well-being.

"Reusing and recycling, water conservation, sustainability and climate change will all be high on our agenda.

The site which will be developed into a Community and Learning Hub.

"We would like to thank Chorley Council for their support in all our endeavours.

"If anyone would like to volunteer to work with us please message us through our Chorley in Bloom Facebook page."

Next Sunday the planting of a mini orchard will take place at Cotswold House with the Mayor and Mayoress in attendance.