Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary long term resident Humbug finally finds his forever home with Ken Marsh and Sandra Rothwell

Humbug, an Akita-cross, was born on the site in 2014 and he and his siblings were initially rehomed. However Humbug was returned as a youngster due to being wary of strangers.

He then struggled to find another home due to being, in the Edenfield sanctuary manager Karen Weed’s words, ‘a complex little soul' especially because of his extended kennel life. Humbug had insecurities and phobias and so he needed training and a patient owner. He waited and waited and, in that time, became a firm favourite of staff and volunteer dog walkers who, once Humbug got to know them, he showered with cuddles and smooches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humbug was taken home at weekends by a foster carer where he went on long walks and got used to being in a home, which helped to greatly improve his confidence and behaviour. The staff at Bleakholt desperately wanted him to leave his heated kennel after nine-years and find a heated house – and he has done just that.

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary long term resident Humbug has finally his forever home

Ken Marsh has had dogs from Bleakholt before and, after losing Herbie on December 22nd, he and his partner, Sandra Rothwell, decided it was time for another. “Humbug is my seventh dog from Bleakholt,” said Ken, who lives in Barnoldswick. “I went to get Herbie five-and-a-half years ago and asked for the dog that had been there longest.

“When Herbie died, I went to Bleakholt and asked again for the one who had been there the longest and also looked at a few others.

“We went home and talked about it and decided on Humbug. It’s the longest I have ever been without a dog since I was 21-years-old so it was good to pick up Humbug. It’s so far so good. He loves his squeaky toys and he is a slow walker – I have a 25 minute walk to the canal which takes me 45 minutes with Humbug.