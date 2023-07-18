What happened?

On yesterday’s This Morning programme (Monday, July 17), viewers were treated to a Sooty and Sweep cooking segment as part of Sooty’s 75th birthday celebrations.

Helped by TV chef Clodagh McKenna, the cartoon characters attemped to make ‘sweet and savoury pizza pies’ but their cooking endevaours soon descended into chaos…

Blackpool born Sooty was the trouble maker as he dunk Sweep's face in the tomato sauce, causing presenter Dermot O’Leary to cup his face in shock.

Chef Clodagh then exclaimed: “Oh Sooty, what did you do? That is so not nice! You should not have done that!”

Sooty then began spraying Sweep’s red stained face with a water gun as the presenters watch on in dismay!

What did people think?

Twitter users were conflicted about what they saw...

Some were not so impressed with Sooty’s behaviour:

@lost_alkhemist: “Don't ever give me the Sooty butter wouldn't melt in his mouth anymore, after his pushing of Sweep into passata on This Morning today.”

@BoabyLuv16: “Just been sent a rather disturbing clip, of their appearance on This Morning, with Sooty committing a heinous assault on our hero Sweep. I shall be informing the authorities and Ofcom. Sooty really is a wee a******e.”

@yvonne_cotter: “This cooking show is a new low”

@BetLynchsFag: “Sooty and Sweep making pizza on #ThisMorning has to be the most painful piece of telly I’ve seen for a while. Where’s the remote?”

Others were happy to go along with it!

@kirbyestate: “Say what you want .. but this is comedy gold .. well played #sooty & #sweep .. @thismorning @AlisonHammond @radioleary .. old school humour at its finest !!”

@WorfDelm2016: “That was toooo funny lol #ThisMorning”

@Borisnose2: “This is tv gold … Howling #thismorning”

@Boppity_Boo34: “Sooty and Sweep for the new this morning presenting job #ThisMorning”

When was Sooty created?

Sooty started life as a yellow bear glove puppet which magician and puppeteer Harry Corbett found in a shop whilst holidaying in Blackpool in 1948.

Black ears, said to be created using coal dust, gave Sooty a new name and distinctive look and the duo went on to win the BBC show Talent Night in 1952.