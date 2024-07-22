Blackpool's Christine McGuinness reportedly settles divorce with Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness split up in July 2022 (image: Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Blackpool born star Christine McGuinness has reportedly settled her divorce with comedian Paddy McGuinness out of court.

36-year-old model turned TV personality Christine married comedian Paddy McGuinness, 50, back in 2011 and together they share three children, twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, seven.

The couple may have announced their divorce in July 2022 but they still live together at their home in Cheshire with their three children, who all have autism.

Ever since Paddy and Christine announced their split, they have battled with rumours about feuds between them and heartache but now it appears that the divorce has finally settled - and amicably so -according to s a source close to the couple.

A source told the Sun this weekend: “They managed to settle the divorce out of court and have kept everything amicable.

"Their main focus is co-parenting their three kids and working on their separate telly and work projects in between.

“They have separate bedrooms and a house in Cheshire big enough for them all, so there is no need to move yet.

“But they probably will sell it down the line and get their own places.”

News that the couple’s divorce is nearly final comes just a week after mum of three Christine, who also has autism, revealed she was ready for love again.

Christine told Closer magazine: “I know that I deserve love, and I love love, and think being around someone intimately, and laughing and enjoying adult company is an amazing, magical thing to have in your life if you’ve got it.

“I think [getting married again] is something I would definitely rule out. I've done that, I had the big white wedding, and I was married for 15 years.

“It's not something I'm in any rush to do. I only want to get married once, and I've done that. If I get love again in my life, I'll be really happy with that - I don't need anything more.”

Christine, who most recently starred in the BBC2 TV show The Pilgrimage, is currently on holiday in Ibiza with a mystery companion with whom she has shared footage of herself playing footsie and chinking glasses with.

It is widely believed Christine’s compansion is the 33-year-old female rapper Roxxxan as the pair are both posting on social media at what looks to be the same hotel, with Christine even commenting fire emojis under one of Roxxxan’s posts.

Paddy meanwhile has been touring Europe with former Top Gear co-host Chris Harris, 49, as they record a new BBC series called ‘Paddy And Chris: Road Trippin'.