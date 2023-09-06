News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool Zoo’s animals make the most of the September heatwave, inc elephants and apes

The summer holidays might be over, but the really wild residents at Blackpool Zoo are making the most of the September sunshine.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST

The zoo’s animals have been been enjoying cooling treats such as frozen sprats and fruit and many are taking a dip in the nearest pool.

Otters at Blackpool Zoo love to feel the sun on their tummies while the elephants and orangutans are partial to a cooling drink from the hose.

Then the sea lions like to soak up the sun on their beach and the penguins are quite happy to bob about on the water.

Meanwhile, silverback Western lowland gorilla Bukavu likes to find a nice quiet spot away from the rest of the troop to enjoy his parsnips!

A gallery of Blackpool Zoo's animals enjoying the sun

Animals enjoy the sun

A gallery of Blackpool Zoo's animals enjoying the sun Photo: Blackpool Zoo

Sea lions soaking up the sun

Animals enjoy the sun

Sea lions soaking up the sun Photo: Blackpool Zoo

Life's a beach for some!

Animals enjoy the sun

Life's a beach for some! Photo: Charlie Hedley Photography

Asian small clawed otter sunbathing at Blackpool Zoo

Animals enjoy the sun

Asian small clawed otter sunbathing at Blackpool Zoo Photo: Steve Eaves

