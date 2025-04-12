Blackpool Zoo welcomed a record number of visitors through its doors in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Zoo has started the 2025 season on a high after welcoming a record number of visitors through its doors in March.

Jarang the baby Bornean orangutan at Blackpool Zoo. | Blackpool Zoo

Visitor figures were five per cent higher this year than its previous busiest March, which was in 2016 and also included the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

In addition, figures for its March Markdown initiative, where locals living in Blackpool, Wyre, and Fylde are given a discount on admission price, also soared to their highest levels of 36 per cent of total visitors.

Weather conditions in 2016 and 2025 were similar and visitors took advantage of sunny, dry weekends to make the most out of outdoor activities.

Crowds formed to watch the two baby Bornean orangutans happily playing outside, while the elephant herd, big cats, sea lions, capybaras and penguins also proved very popular!

Della Belk, Customer Director at Blackpool Zoo, said: “After a long, cold winter it has been great to see everyone enjoying some much-needed sunshine.

“Spring is always a beautiful time at Blackpool Zoo as the trees and plants across the park start to burst into life and new babies start to arrive.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that supported us during March and, as the sun continues to shine, we’re looking forward to a wonderful season ahead.

“Our March Markdown offer helps make the zoo more accessible than ever, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and creating a space where everyone feels welcome.

“We hope that every visitor, especially those from our local community, feels a real sense of connection, ownership and pride in what ‘their’ zoo stands for.