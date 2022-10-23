Lancashire Police say they have been made aware of possible offensive chanting during the intense derby match on Saturday (October 22), which saw Blackpool win 4-2.

They say officers are to discuss the matter with representatives of Blackpool FC in the days ahead.

There have also been claims that there was trouble outside the stadium and further confrontations at Blackpool South train station.

Police are looking into allegations of racist chanting by Blackpool fans during the home match with Preston North End

It follows what was a great day for the Bloomfield Road club, with Michael Appleton’s team triumphing over their old rivals in a six goal thriller.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We have been made aware of possible racist and/or homophobic chanting during the football match between Blackpool and Preston North End yesterday (Saturday, October 22nd).

"We will be meeting with representatives from the football club in the coming days and this will include reviewing CCTV.

"If anything of this nature comes to light a full investigation will be launched and we will seek to identify and locate those responsible.

"Hate speech is not welcome in Lancashire and we take all reports of this nature very seriously.

"Anybody found to be responsible will be dealt with robustly and proportionately."