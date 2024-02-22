Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to statistics shared by StagWeb.co.uk, a stag do planning platform, Blackpool is set to be less popular than non-traditional stag destinations like Cork, Norwich and Oxford this year, despite its reputation as a party town.

What do the figures show?

Stag Web has based this prediction on the fact that the number of people enquiring for a Blackpool stag do and thus booking a stag do in Blackpool via their website, has reduced dramatically.

So far this year, Blackpool has seen a 25% drop in enquiries compared to 2023 and the drop is made more significant when compared to destinations that do not usually prove so popular.

In 2023, Blackpool was seven times more popular than Cork but in 2024 Cork has had 40% more enquiries than Blackpool.

Last year Blackpool also had 33% more enquiries than Oxford and 10% more enquiries than Norwich but in 2024 both cities had 31% more enquiries than the Lancashire seaside resort.

Blackpool has proven less popular with stag parties so far this year.

Why is Blackpool less popular now?

Stag Web cite the reason behind the decline as being that they are seeing a move away from traditional big stag night out towards activity-based celebrations.

Tom Keenan, StagWeb’s Blackpool Specialist explained: “Blackpool has always been a big party town, but we’ve actually seen a slight move away from boozy stag weekends which may be the reason for the decline.

"Since the pandemic, StagWeb have seen a drop in enquiries for nightclub entry by 37% and a rise in enquiries for adventure activities and glamping retreats.

“People are putting more emphasis on the activities and experiences, rather than the big nights out. Don’t get me wrong, there are still plenty who love a party, it’s just a lot of people want to make sure they do something memorable.

“Blackpool is undeniably a great place for a weekend celebration, but we are witnessing a shift in drinking patterns, particularly amongst the younger generations.