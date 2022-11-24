Marc Shepherd, of Whinfield Avenue, was described as a loyal friend with a sense of adventure who ‘always brightened up a room’.

His brother, David, said :”He always had time for everyone. He was loved by many just for being him. One thing that will always stay with me is you always heard him before you saw him. His laugh was unique.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shepherd died in a road collision on Blackpool Promenade, on Nov 13, 2022.

Marc Shepherd pictured with his daughter Millicent, 4. Marc died in a road collision on Blackpool Promenade.

A police investigation showed he had been holding onto the outside of a moving taxi, and was thrown from the vehicle towards a Mercedes car travelling in the opposite direction, near the Sea Life Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rakin Rahman, who was a close friend of Marc’s, said: “This guy was loved all around by his friends. The whole town of Fleetwood is in shock. I try to see the positive that it would’ve brought a lot of people together, and show compassion to each other, who would’ve not done that otherwise.”

Marc loved DIY and being outdoors. He left behind a four-year-old daughter, Millicent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David added: He built a two-storey shed at one point. He enjoyed wild camping, he made a little camp in a tree, and he liked canoeing…he and his mates rowed over to Heysham once. He lived with no fear.”

A funeral will take place on Wednesday Dec 07, 2022 at 2:45pm at Carlton Crematorium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage.

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man involved and his family at this very sad and difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we have made three arrests, this is a complex investigation and we need people to come forward to tell us what they saw.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant or small, could assist our enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0031 of November 13.