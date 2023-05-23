Lee Burns, 41, was punched in the back of the head outside Boca Bar on Breck Road in the early hours of Sunday, April 16.

The dad-of-three was due to get married to his partner Sara Ann Smith on May 13, and was enjoying his stag do around the bars in Poulton, but the night ended in tragedy when Lee was knocked unconscious by another man’s punch.

Lee suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where surgeons had to operate on his skull and brain for three hours to save his life, before placing him into an induced coma for more than a week.

A month on from the attack which nearly ended Lee’s life, his wife-to-be Sara Ann announced on Facebook that he was home from hopsital.

On Monday night (May 22), Sara Ann wrote: “I can’t actually believe I’m writing this….. HE’S HOME!!!

“Lee has made an amazing recovery and stunned all surgeons and consultants with his progress. Last week they assessed lee’s physical and mental abilities and he passed everything. His Neuro consultant in Preston, OT team and consultant at Blackpool vic were in talks and decided that the best possible place for lee to rest and recover would be home to await rehab. He was the happiest I’ve ever seen him today to come home and he has been so settled, on our journey home he did request I stop to get him fish, chips and mushy peas tho.

Sara Ann said: "Move over Clark Kent there is a new Superman in town!!"

“As a family we are so happy to have him home and now we will give him nothing but love, care and support to help him recover, he still has a long way to go but we know being ‘Our Superman’ he will overcome all obstacles ahead!

“Lee would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and kindness, he is absolutely stunned at how many people have followed his story

“We are all grateful of all the support and messages we have received and the help from family and friends.

“I will be sure to keep you all updated!

