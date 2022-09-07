Amy Blyth, 20, from Cleveleys, who has also worked as a palliative carer, has recently took up the role of business administrative apprentice with Lancashire employability charity Inspira.

Over 21,000 people from Lancashire and Cumbria access Inspira every year which works with employers and a range of organisations across the north of England to solve local skills shortages, invest in young people and reduce unemployment in targeted areas.

The charity recently recruited Amy as an advocate of what doors a career with Inspira can open.

With the entertainment industry hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Amy’s mother inspired her to take a Business Administration course.

Amy, who attended Hodgson Academy before moving on to Blackpool School of Arts to study Performing Arts, applied to a Business Administration Apprenticeship with Inspira five months ago.

She said: “I wanted to do something that I one hundred per cent love, and this definitely suits me.

"There’s such a good, positive energy from the team. They support everyone’s needs - it’s not just a job.

Louisa Graham, Inspira HR manager

“I’d recommend Inspira to anyone who doesn’t know what they want to do. I’ve seen people come to Inspira from all walks of life.

“They give additional support and a team talk every day about mental health. It’s a great place to work.”

Louisa Graham, Inspira HR Manager, added: “We have opportunities for all stages of careers.

Rachael Slater, area operations manager and Amy’s manager, said the Blackpool Inspira team love getting together to support Amy at her singing competitions

“We hear about a lot of young people who have stopped looking for other jobs because they have gone into full-time, low-skilled work. We can help show there are other options out there available to them.”

While Amy still has her sights set on a career in the entertainment industry, her role at Inspira has opened her eyes to different future career opportunities.

Amy added: “My dream was to start my own agency, to work on TV and end up acting in a BBC drama, but now I’d like to work in management at an events company.

“Right now, though, I am really enjoying my time at Inspira and working with such a great team. They aren’t just supporting what I do at Inspira, they are supporting me, my hobbies and my dreams.”