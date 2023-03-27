In a heartbreaking interview to Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid earlier today, Linda, who has been battling a third bout of the disease since 2020, gave the health update.

She bravely told them: “I’ve always been open about my treatment and what has been happening in my life. I just want to tell you from me, unfortunately for me, sadly for me, my cancer has now spread to my brain.

“We only found out on Monday and it is obviously very frightening because there isn’t much help for brain cancer apart from radiotherapy which I am going to be having.”

Linda, who is 64, went on explain how her treatment will include a new drug to trial for brain cancer.

She told GMB: “There is a new drug which has been in use for a year for brain cancer and they are going to try me on that as a chemotherapy with some other treatment.

“So I just wanted to tell people that was the situation and that I am not giving up.”

Linda first beat aggressive breast cancer in 2005 and was given the all clear a year later. But in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip which spread to her liver in 2020.

Linda Nolan

After a series of falls, Linda explained how she thought the cancer may have spread to her spine, rather than her brain, as her speech or vision hadn’t been affected. But doctors confirmed her worst fears.

She said: “It was a shock when he said ‘yes it’s in your brain’ but thankfully Maureen (Nolan) was there and my support worker, because you don’t take it all in really.

"But they are hoping this drug, which they are hailing as a wonder drug will do wonders for me.

She bravely spoke about how it was a ‘scary trip to be on’ but was remaining positive.

Linda Nolan reveals exclusively on GMB that cancer has spread to her brain

Linda’s younger sister Bernie Nolan tragically lost her breast cancer battle in 2013 and her elder sister Anne has also battled the devastating disease.

The Nolan Sisters shot to fame in the 1970s and became one of the biggest selling girl groups of all time.