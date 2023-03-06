Mathew Jones, 45, had been hooked on drugs, alcohol and cocaine for years, but an art therapy group set him on the road to recovery.

Mr Jones, who makes up one half of The Rapscallions, had been sectioned at The Harbour after a mental breakdown in 2017.

Desperate for help, he agreed to try the creative group at the hospital – and never looked back.

Mathew Jones, a recovering addict who now helps others with art therapy, holding one of his paintings at a former art exhibition.

Desperate to give up alcohol

Mathew said: “I had lost everything in my life and I was getting very dark thoughts. I hit rock bottom and was desperate to get well. When [hospital staff] mentioned art therapy, I wasn’t excited at all as I was never that good at drawing, but I went along anyway. I felt quite calm and didn’t think about the outside world, and I really enjoyed the meditative effects.”

“Now I go into prisons and rehabs to share my story"

Rapscallions art exhibition at Tea Amantes this March.

The Blackpool artist said he had tried to get sober for 15 years, but had never lasted more than a year.

Now six years sober, Mathew credits his success to his new found hobby, and help from the Mulberry Project – a Blackpool based charity that offers supported housing for recovering addicts.

He has even managed to get his own flat, and has just been offered a job with the Mulberry Project, as an aftercare housing support worker. And he is determined to give something back, by inspiring people who are going through similar struggles with addiction.

He added: “I carried on painting all through rehab. It has really changed my life. Now I go into prisons and rehabs to share my story and deliver art therapy groups.”

Free art exhibition aims to ‘provoke emotion’

Mathew teamed up with Jimi Francis and the two Blackpool self-taught artists started doing pop-up exhibitions of their surreal paintings and collages.

Their work takes an alternative look at life and what lies beyond the everyday routines.

Although we both use similar materials to get the desired results our work is very different from one another.”

Jimi has been producing pieces for over 10 years, and both artists use their art as a way of dealing with and trying to understand past events.

They said: “This exhibition is a journey through our work over the last few months, it showcases a range of different inspirations and styles of art. We hope the pieces provoke an emotion from the viewer and encourage them to leave the real world behind and dream a little.”

The Rapscallion’s exhibition is free to attend and runs from Monday, March 06 until April 03, 2023 at Tea Amantes, 53b Albert Rd, Blackpool.

Where can I get help with drugs and alcohol issues?

For confidential drug and/or alcohol support, please Call 01253205157 or email us [email protected]

For help with housing if you are trying to give up alcohol and drugs in Blackpool, call Mulberry Project on 01253 365710 or visit https://www.mulberrycompro.co.uk/ for a self-referral.