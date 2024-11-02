Nevermind the Illuminations, a primary school in Blackpool is hosting it’s own Switch On event!

Hawes Side Academy on Joshville Avenue says it is delighted to announce the return of its annual Switch On Event, a celebration bringing together the local community for an afternoon of music, art, performances, and fun.

When will the switch on be?

The event will take place on Friday, November 15, starting at 3:30 PM.

Hawes Side Academy is hosting another swith-on event on November 15 | Google Maps

What can we expect from the switch-on event?

Promiseing to be an exciting showcase of local talent and creativity, this year’s event will feature:

● Live Performances by pupils, showcasing dance and music talents.

● Art Exhibition, displaying the imaginative and creative work of the academy’s students.

● Stalls from Local Vendors, offering local produce, crafts, light up toys and refreshments.

● Switch On Moment, where the school’s dazzling light-up display will be revealed.

How can my business get involved?

The school is also inviting local stallholders to take part in the event.

Stalls are available for just £10, and anyone interested in showcasing their goods or services is encouraged to contact the school by November 8 to secure their space.

What has been said about the event?

School Principal, Mrs Boothroyd commented, "We’re excited to host another fantastic Switch On event, which has become a much-loved tradition for our school and the wider community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the talents of our children and bring local businesses and families together. We can’t wait to share this special evening with everyone."

For more information or to reserve a stall, please contact the academy on 01253 402541