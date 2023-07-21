What’s the plan?

On the evening of Friday, September 1, the stars of Nickelodeon, the world’s favourite children’s TV channel, will take over the Golden Mile for a float parade.

Starting from Central Pier, the parade will feature larger-than-life characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Baby Shark, Monsters High and Transformers.

Blackpool Illuminations on the Golden Mile (picture from VisitBlackpool)

They will be joined by around 100 dancers, musicians and street performers as they make their way to the Tower Festival Headland for a free family party including live music and entertainment leading up to the special moment when a guest celebrity will switch on the famous lights, triggering the start of a four-month Illuminations season.

That will be followed by a specially-commissioned sound and light show on The Blackpool Tower that will be synchronised with LED wristbands to be given out to spectators, and then topped off with a fireworks finale over the seafront.

Among the performers in the grand parade will be Lancashire’s own 2nd Rossendale Scout Group Band, a talented group of young musicians who have performed all over the UK, including an appearance at Windsor Castle in front of the Queen.

How to get tickets?

The whole event will be free to access with no tickets required.

The build-up will commence from 7pm, with the float parade scheduled to start around 7.30pm, and the main celebrations on the Tower Festival Headland will take place between approximately 8pm and 9.30pm

Times could be subject to change so check for updates on the www.visitblackpool.com website).

What do organisers say?

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “This is the first time, post-COVID, that we have been able to bring the full Switch-On event back outside – and we are determined to make it a party to remember.

“The Nickelodeon team are working on some amazing floats that will bring to life some of their best-loved children’s TV shows. The parade, combined with live music, fireworks and a dazzling light display, should make this the ultimate way to say goodbye to the summer holidays and hello to the start of our extended Illuminations season.”

Who will be the switch-on star?

The identity of this year’s Switch-On star will be announced in the coming weeks.

What else can you expect from the Illuminations?

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Illuminations would once again be extended by two months, running nightly until January 1, 2024.