There has been a huge response over Blackpool Pleasure Beach's roller coaster ride testing job vacancy

The famous amusement park, which attracts more than five million visitors each year, advertised for the thrill seeker’s job last week.

Now the Pleasure Beach reports that applicants no longer need to apply after being inundated with more than 3,000 replies from daredevils hoping to land the job.

Some of the applicants have come from as far afield as continental Europe and the USA.

In social media post, the company said: “Applications are now closed for our 'Rollercoaster Ride Tester' position.

"Over 3000 applicants applied and those shortlisted will be contacted in due course. Thank you.”

Stephen Burton, PR Executive at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, told the Gazette: “We’ve had applicants from across Europe, including one that was written entirely in French!

"Another one was from a doctor of physics at Cambridge University.

“We also had a few from the United States, where the Pleasure Beach has quite a following.

"Given the number of applicants, there could even be the possibility we end up with more than one ride tester.”

The job was advertised by the park as an ‘exciting opportunity’

Explaining what the job entailed, it said: “You will report on each ride’s fun factor and provide valuable feedback for improvement. You can also test ride roller coasters at parks around Europe!

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach stress that this is a temporary role, and a successful applicant will need to be available to spend a day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach during the week commencing Monday, March 13.”

The successful applicants need to be at least 1.32m tall, have a good head for heights, a strong stomach, like going upside down and have previous experience of riding roller coasters.

The job will be much more than just riding roller coasters all day though. The successful applicant will need to also test numerous rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and report on a number of key fun factors such as speed, thrills, and excitement levels.