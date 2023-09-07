Watch more videos on Shots!

When Simon Cooper, 43, takes to the starting line at the Great North Run this Sunday, he’ll be thinking back to the moment when doctors told him he would soon face life on dialysis or need a kidney transplant.

Simon, who runs a Christian retreat centre in Blackpool, weighed over 22 stone and suffered from high blood pressure when he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease in 2021.

He had been in hospital for another complaint when his doctors ran a series of blood tests.

He was surprised to be summoned back to the hospital urgently. Despite experiencing no noticeable symptoms, the tests revealed his kidney function was only 22 per cent.

The doctors were pragmatic, 43-year-old Simon says: “I was told to keep coming back in for monitoring, wait until it gets bad enough for transplant or dialysis, but in the meantime keep testing and manage it.”

“I had 24 hours of frustration and panic,” he admits, but the woe didn’t last long.

His faith has played a huge part in helping him respond to the challenges ahead.

Simon decided to take drastic action to get his health back in order

“By the morning, when I met with the doctor, he said these things happen and advised us to just deal with what’s in front of you.

“I tend to be quite a determined man, so really it was just one night of sadness and then it was like, ‘it’s time to fight’.”

Doctors advised Simon to make changes to live a more healthy lifestyle and to manage his high blood pressure, which is a known cause of kidney disease.

“They told me to build in more cardiovascular exercise, as well as taking blood pressure medication,” he said.

“They were very relaxed about the diet. They said there were things that don’t help the kidneys and said when you get to dialysis or need a transplant we’ll put in some dietary restrictions.

“So I said tell me what they are now, I’m not afraid to change anything. Of course, I went extreme.”

Simon says after one or two appointments with the dietician, he “cut out everything” that might have been harming his kidneys.

He also went to the gym five or six times a week.

“Doing all that I lost 10 stone in weight; I went from 22.5 stone to 12.5 stone in about eight months,” he added.

“And that’s how I found out running was the best way to do lots of cardio.”

Having been introduced to Kidney Research UK by a friend, Simon joined a series of running events around the country to prepare for taking on the Great North Run for the charity.

Simon’s big changes have been very effective – the inevitable decline into kidney failure that comes with late-stage kidney disease hasn’t happened and he has managed to maintain the same kidney function as when he was diagnosed.

Whilst the future is unknown, Simon is determined to make the most of the opportunity to help others which he feels the disease has given him.

“I actually feel it’s something I embrace having,” he says. “I feel I can share what I’ve learned about it with other people.

“I’m willing to have kidney disease if how I’m dealing with it helps other people.”

To donate to Simon’s fundraising, please visit: Kidney Research UK: Simon's CKD Great North Run Page (enthuse.com)