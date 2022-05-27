Oliver Moorhouse died at the scene at Layton station after he was struck by a train at around 3pm on Tuesday (May 24).

In the days following his tragic death, Blackpool has paid tribute to the 30-year-old, who risked his own life to save two young boys from drowning in the sea near Central Pier.

On July 13, 2019, Oliver was working as a security guard on the pier when he heard nine-year-old Isaac Kitson and his friend screaming for help from the choppy waters below.

Isaac was reunited with his hero in a special assembly with the RNLI at Westminster Primary School just days after Oliver saved him from drowning off Central Pier

The boys had got into trouble in the water and were clinging desperately to the pier as they were battered by strong waves.

Oliver ran down the pier and onto the beach and dove into the sea to rescue them.

He managed to drag one of the youngsters back to shore but as he returned to the water to help the other, the youngster was swept under the waves.

But Oliver was determined to save him and managed to grab his foot and keep hold of him as he swam against the tide towards a life ring someone had thrown into the sea.

He saved the lives of both boys that day before returning to finish his shift on the pier.

A few days later, young Isaac was reunited with his hero in a special assembly with the RNLI at Westminster Primary School.

The boy’s mum, Clair, said: “Oliver heard the screams of the children and he didn’t hesitate. He went straight in after them without a thought for himself.

“We arranged to meet at the school so we could thank him. It was so emotional, I wouldn’t let him go. I just hugged him and said ‘thank you for saving my son’s life’.

"We’re so grateful to him. I want the whole of Blackpool to know what a hero he is.”