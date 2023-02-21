Blackpool Magic Convention in pictures: A spell-binding time had by all
Blackpool Magic Convention took place at the weekend at the Winter Gardens.
By Jon Peake
5 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:48am
The convention showcased a world-class line-up of international, award-winning magicians, illusionists and acts.
Each year Blackpool Magic Convention welcomes some of the biggest names in the world of Magic. In recent years these have included: Hans Klok, Greg Frewin, Rick Thomas, Jeff McBride, Aaron Crow and many more.
Here are our photographer Michelle Adamson’s pictures from the captivating event ...
