Grieving families will be able to write letters to dearly missed loved ones, and post them at a secure postbox, near the main entrance to Carleton Crematorium.

The Letters To Heaven box will be installed on Thursday 16 March, 2023 – in time for mothering Sunday. It has been painted by hand, and donated by Jon Nichol, a builder from Anchorsholme.

Jon, who lost his son, Luke, to suicide in May 2019, said: “This is about everyone within our community that has suffered the heartbreak of losing a loved one. We’ve all sat there wanting to tell them how much we love, cherish, and miss them so so much. What better way to express our feelings than to put pen to paper and stop by our special post box. ”

Letters To Heaven memorial postbox coming to Blackpool

The white mailbox will be guarded by cctv, and letters will be collected and safe guarded by staff in the office, at the cemetery on Stocks Lane. Jon, of JG Builders, got the idea after reading about a nine year old girl who did this for her grandparent, at Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire.

He added: “[Mother’s Day] is the perfect timing. Whether you wish to write to your loved one on the day of an important anniversary, or have no specific reason for doing so. If this helps one person like it did me then it’s worth it weight in gold.”

What people are saying on Facebook

“It's a fantastic idea”

“There’s so much we want to say to those we have lost but to actually be able to write it and send it its just brilliant this will be well used and appreciated by an awful lot of people” – Rachel Taylor

“Just having an outlet for that is going to be so cathartic”