Blackpool Grand Theatre launches Easter Bananza discount: everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Grand Theatre is launching a cracking Easter Bonanza this April with an incredible discount on all shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s on offer?

The Grand is springing into action this week to launch its egg-citing Easter Bonanza in which everthing - from magnificent musicals to fabulous family fun, dazzling dance shows and thrilling live music nights - will be just £25 a ticket.

When can I use the offer?

The Grand will offer these showstopping savings from Friday, April 11 right through to just before midnight on Easter Monday 21 April at 23.59pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What sort of shows can I see?

All tickets will be £25 during the Easter Bananza, pictured is the play Pig Heart Boy. | submit

Discounts will be available for a huge selection of spectacular shows, including:

Marvellous Musicals

The glorious New York tale of sin and salvation Guys and Dolls from Blackpool Operatic Players

An electrifying new Grand Theatre co-production of Grease the Musical

The smash-hit rock ‘n’ roll spec-tacle Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

The vivacious stiletto- filled sensation Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The last ever outing for Menopause the Musical

Outstanding dramas

A final chance to catch Moira Buffini’s fiercely funny, fly-on-the-wall comedy Handbagged featuring fun reworkings of 80s pop classics

Caroline Graham’s captivating crime chiller Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badgers Drift revealing its thrilling theatrical premiere

Just announced, the heart-warming, heart-breaking and hilarious tale of a family Living the Life of Riley starring Vicky Entwistle

Dramatic dance experiences

Renowned choreographer Rosie Kay presenting her ‘beautiful and thrilling’ new work A Thing Of Beauty

London City Ballet bringing a breathtaking showcase of rarely seen international pieces

The major new dance work DETENTION from the internationally renowned Gary Clarke Company

Rosie Kay's dance company K2CO. | submit

Fantastic family fun

A stunning stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s brilliantly heart- warming novel Pig Heart Boy

The totally roarsome Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live

The Grand’s fabulous, family pantomime Beauty and the Beast starring Britain’s Got Talent Finalist and panto favourite Steve Royle, with further star casting to be announced

Big nights out with famous names

Strictly national treasure Craig Revel Horwood

Cheeky camp comic Julian Clary

Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili

Amazing adventurer Simon Reeve.

Magnificent live music nights

The Sensational Sixties Experience with 60s stars Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich and Spencer James

An unforgettable night out steeped in song, story and revelry with Seven Drunken Nights

The welcome return of Northern Live

A hightail back through time to meet the icons who shaped country music history with Country Superstars

How do I book?

To book your £25 Easter Bonanza ickets visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/easter from Friday, April 11at 00:01am right through to just before midnight (23.59pm) on Easter Monday (April 21) for a full list of included shows, offers and booking details.

You can also call 01253 290190 but please be prepared for delays due to high demand.

Anything else we should know about the offer?

Easter Bonanz offers CANNOT be used against previously booked tickets and all tickets are non-refundable.

There will only be four £25 tickets available per household per show, terms and conditions will apply.

The Grand also expects the tickets to go fast and cnce they’re gone, they’re gone!