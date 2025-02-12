Across Blackpool and Fylde, 20 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes at The Eagle pub in Weeton, at South Shore Primary Care Centre and at Fairhaven Golf Club among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Blackpool & Fylde planning Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between Febraury 3 and February 9

2 . 59 Bond Street, Blackpool FY4 1BW Application validated on Feb 3 for demolition of ground floor shop front and installation of ground floor bay window and door to front elevation, installation of ground floor door and windows to rear, and use of ground floor as a self-contained permanent residential flat.

3 . 5 Cornwall Place, Blackpool FY3 9NR Application validated on Feb 3 for external alterations to existing outbuilding including increase in roof height and installation of a mezzanine floor and use as altered as gym, office space and play room in association with the main house.

4 . 20 Briarwood, Freckleton PR4 1ZB Application validated on Feb 3 for demolition of conservatory to rear and erection of single storey rear extension