Across Blackpool and Fylde, 14 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new meidcal centre, new flats and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Blackpool & Fylde planning Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between January 20 and January 27 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Craig-Y-Don Hotel, 209-217 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5DL Application validated on Jan 20 for installation of new entrance and stairway to front elevation. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . 60 Withnell Road, Blackpool FY4 1HE Application validated on Jan 20 for use of premises as 2 self contained permanent residential flats. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . 1 Jesmond Court, Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 3BH Application validated on Jan 20 for front porch and single storey rear extensions to dwelling and erection of replacement detached single storey garage in rear garden | Google Maps Photo Sales